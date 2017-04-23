Semi-Truck Driver Goes Full ‘Mad Max’ And Drags Car Over 4 Miles

This is a scene out of an action movie. A truck driver goes full Mad Max and drags a car nearly four miles while on the highway.

The video was captured by another driver, who should not have been using his phone and driving but with the circumstances the way they were we don’t blame him for having to capture the scene.

On Wednesday, a car collided with a semi-truck on the northbound 15 freeway near Highway 138 in California. Allegedly, the truck driver had no idea that his vehicle had a 4,000-pound car stuck on the side of his truck.

This is really one of those must-see to believe videos. So see it below thanks to Brian Steimke who took the video and uploaded it to Facebook:

If it’s confusing, think about it this way: the weight difference between an 80,000-pound 18-wheeler and a 4,000-pound car is the same as the difference between that two-ton automobile and a 200-pound person. When trucks and cars interact, the truck almost always wins.

And the driver found that out the hard way, when he wound up having his car tangled up with the rear end of a semi-truck.

And unbeknown to the truck driver, he just kept driving along the road with a car skidding alongside him.

Fellow drivers had to notify the driver that his 18-wheeler was dragging a car. The other drivers were finally able to get the truck to stop by pulling in front of him.

The driver claims he had no idea that he was dragging a car. He just knew he had to make his delivery on time.

