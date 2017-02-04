Selma Blair Breaks Down On Instagram After Leaving Gas Station With Nozzle In Car

Time and time again, celebrities have proven just how similar their lives are to ours, including how they’re just as capable of having truly terrible days. Hellboy star Selma Blair is a perfect example of that, as she had such a miserable day, she took to Instagram to share her tears and tales of woe on one fateful afternoon.

Blair posted a Boomerang of tears streaming down her face and went on to leave a caption about her day’s trials and tribulations.

“Ok. So my head is still pounding. I drove away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in,” she started. This is something many people are guilty of, but don’t often result in permanent damage. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for Blair. “And then I paid for the broken pump so that was over a 500 dollar tank of gas,” she noted.

She continued, “Felt awful for being so absent minded. Then I burst into tears in front of barista after ordering and made everyone uncomfortable.” Blair would be far from the first person to cry in public, so it’s unclear why people might have felt so uncomfortable, but perhaps it was because people don’t see celebrities cry in front of them.

Sadly, the series of unfortunate events didn’t end there, as she revealed, “Still crying. And I ran out of dog food. And excedrin. Can I have someone say this will pass ?” Also in the equation is the strange comment, “I was chastised for wearing fur but that was weird cause it was teddy bear fur.” Perhaps this means she was wearing something with faux fur, but to describe it as “teddy bear fur” sounds like she must have been wearing an incredibly bizarre outfit.

We hope that things turn around for Blair, because as we’ve seen in the Hellboy films, you don’t want to upset someone with the power to control flames.

