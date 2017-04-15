Selena Gomez Seen Getting Cozy With The Weeknd At Coachella

Celebrity power couples are no real surprise, but one as reclusive as the relationship between pop stars Selena Gomez and The Weeknd is always worth taking note of.

The couple made one of their few public appearances together at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California on Friday.

The two were seen walking hand-in-hand through the festival grounds. The Weeknd (who’s real name is Abel Tesfaye) is seen sporting a patterned black shirt with red-tinted shades. Gomez keeps it simple with a white button-up shirt and jeans.

The two have been an item for a while, but have only been spotted out a few times. A Source tells E! that the two were recently spotted keeping to themselves at a backyard bash.

“Selena and The Weeknd were very sweet together and mellow,” the source said. “They were sitting together by a fire pit and never left each other’s side. He was kissing her forehead and holding her hand. They weren’t drinking, just eating pizza and chatting.

“People were partying hard, but Selena and The Weeknd really stayed low-key and off to the side. They danced a little bit and walked around holding hands. They took selfies and then cuddled up together. They were really focused on each other and look very serious and in love.”

The only social media posting of the two is this shot below uploaded by The Weeknd earlier this month.

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Apr 8, 2017 at 1:27am PDT

You can follow Selena Gomez and The Weeknd on Instagram at @selenagomez and @theweeknd, respectively.

