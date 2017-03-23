Guy Makes Justin Bieber Joke To Selena Gomez In Video, Her Response Is Perfect

Given that she is the most followed person on Instagram, many people are interested in Selena Gomez‘s dating life and are well-informed about her past love interest. One person who clearly knows the pop superstar’s type is her makeup artist Hung Vanngo.

The “Kill Em With Kindness” singer and her makeup artist pal were giving shoutouts to different fans from all over the world via Instagram stories.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You know Selena loves Canadians,” Vanngo said.

The quip was an obvious reference to the fact that the 23-year-old musician is now dating R&B crooner The Weeknd, who is from Toronto, and her former flame “Sorry” singer Justin Bieber, who is from Stratford, Ontario.

Earlier this month, the brunette beauty spoke out about social media and how impactful it has been on her career and her life in an interview with Vogue. Part of why she is so beloved on Instagram and other platforms is because she tries to show her fans that she is just like them.

“People so badly wanted me to be authentic,” she said. “And when that happened, finally, it was a huge release. I’m not different from what I put out there. I’ve been very vulnerable with my fans, and sometimes I say things I shouldn’t. But I have to be honest with them. I feel that’s a huge part of why I’m where I am.”

The “It Ain’t Me” songstress also dished on how difficult touring has been on her in the past, and how her audience is going through the same struggles that she is.

“Tours are a really lonely place for me,” she explains. “My self-esteem was shot. I was depressed, anxious. I started to have panic attacks right before getting onstage or right after leaving the stage. Basically, I felt I wasn’t good enough, wasn’t capable. I felt I wasn’t giving my fans anything, and they could see it—which, I think, was a complete distortion. I was so used to performing for kids. At concerts, I used to make the entire crowd raise up their pinkies and make a pinky promise never to allow anybody to make them feel that they weren’t good enough. Suddenly I have kids smoking and drinking at my shows, people in their 20s, 30s, and I’m looking into their eyes, and I don’t know what to say.

“I couldn’t say, ‘Everybody, let’s pinky-promise that you’re beautiful!’ It doesn’t work that way, and I know it because I’m dealing with the same shit they’re dealing with. What I wanted to say is that life is so stressful, and I get the desire to just escape it. But I wasn’t figuring my own stuff out, so I felt I had no wisdom to share. And so maybe I thought everybody out there was thinking, This is a waste of time.”

Who do you think is a better fit for Selena Gomez? The Weeknd or Justin Bieber?

Up Next:

[H/T Entertainment Tonight, Vogue]