A Scene Cut From Kingsman: The Secret Service Will Be Used in Sequel

While the sequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service is still nine months away from being released, series star Taron Egerton will still take some time to hype up the film.

During an interview with Den of Geek regarding his performance in Illumination Entertainment’s CG animation Sing, the actor let forth some details about director Matthew Vaughn’s sequel to the adaptation of Mark Millar and Dave Gibbon’s comic, the Secret Service.

Hinting at Sir Elton John’s appearance in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Egerton said Vaughn knows the singer “brings something that fits the tone of the Kingsman world.”

He also wasn’t shy about dropping a hint pertaining to John’s inclusion.

“I think I can say that there’s a deleted scene from the first one, that I personally thought shouldn’t have been cut, and that’s now in the second film,” Egerton added. “But what it is… I don’t think I can say.”

Without a comic book sequel or adaptation to go off of, Egerton said the script is based off an idea Vaughn had, as opposed to the comic book work from Millar.

“[Millar] would certainly have been a consultant, but I think Matthew had his own ideas, this time,” Egerton said. “Something original that he came up with, a script he wrote with Jane Goldman.”

Egerton also spoke about the film’s political themes, as well as the potential for a sequel.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is scheduled to hit theaters October 6th.

