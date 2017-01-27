Savannah Chrisley and Blaire Hanks Split After 2 Years of Dating

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley and boyfriend Blaire Hanks have split after two years of dating, E! News reports.

Chrisley told fans on social media Wednesday that she had something major to share, directing them to a Facebook livestream where she revealed that she and Hanks had broken up.

“All of you guys are so invested in my family and our lives and I feel like when we signed up for the show, we gave you a promise to show you our lives and to be as honest as we can about it and that’s just what I’m trying to do now,” she explained. “So to cut to the point…Blaire and I are no longer dating.”

She continued, “It hurts, it does because for me he was that definition of just my first true love and I’m trying to stay strong y’all.”

The 19-year-old added that while their relationship wasn’t perfect, she is grateful for the “young love” she and Hanks shared.

“I will always love him and it just is what it is,” she said. “I am so grateful that God has let me experience this kind of love.”

In the video’s caption, Chrisley asked her fans to respect her honesty.

“Please be respectful and no hate,” she wrote. “I’m opening myself up even though it’s going to hurt…hopefully my hurt helps some of you in the process.”

Chrisley was in a major car crash last week that left her with a fractured vertebrae in her spine and other injuries. She is facing a six to eight week recovery period and previously shared on Instagram that the crash inspired her to focus on what is truly important.

“I truly believe that God has used this situation to open my eyes to what is truly important in life and to put my focus back on Him in order to live the right life and be unbelievably happy,” she wrote. “So right now I just want to say thank you again…love you all.”

