Saturday Night Live Ratings Higher Than Ever In The Last Two Decades

It may not come as a surprise, but politics, especially political turmoil, is Saturday Night Live‘s bread and butter. For decades the show has been making fun of politics and politicians and that isn’t going to stop anytime soon. Actually, despite what many people are saying about the comedy show, the rating prove that their latest political skits have only made the show better.

According to the Nielsen ratings, this has been the most-viewed season of Saturday Night Live in a whopping 22 years. This past Saturday’s show, which was full of references and mockeries of the current Trump administration, scored a whopping 2.5 rating among adults from ages 18-49. This put the show in the second highest rated spot for the week – behind CBs’s The Big Bang Theory.

This whole season, which has definitely and unapologetically taken plenty of stabs at Donald Trump, his administration, the overall election, and Hillary Clinton, has managed to go up an impressive 19 percent in the desired demographic and 22 percent overall in viewership.

One of the most popular impressions the show has been woking with over the past year is actor Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump – of which Trump has been critical of since the impression started. Baldwin portraying the ever-critical, ever-tweeting, ever-conscious President is one of the many reasons for the increased viewership. Then, toss in a perfect impression of Kellyanne Conway by Kate McKinnon and a spot on Sean Spicer impression my Melissa McCarthy, and it’s easy to see why Season 42 is likely to be one of the best seasons ever.

The ever ratings-conscious Trump, who makes a point to talk about the current, falling ratings of his previous show, Celebrity Apprentice, of which he is still an executive producer, whenever possible, will, hopefully, love the fact that he is the reason the show is doing so well this year.

