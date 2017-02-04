Sarah Silverman Tweets For The Military To Overthrow President Trump

If there was ever a doubt that comedian Sarah Silverman was against Donald Trump, there shouldn’t be any doubt now. The actress recently tweeted what some are saying is a call for a military coup against the 45th president.

Silverman has nearly 10 million followers on the social media site. To those millions, she tweeted, in all caps, that people need to join the resistance, especially the military because “once the military is w[sic] us fascists get overthrown.”

“WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE” she tweeted.

WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/Y2WZbL012A — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 2, 2017

This tweet was one of many from many – including other celebrities and popped in Hollywood – who were protesting the recently canceled speech by Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos at University of California Berkely.

Before the speech was canceled students protested the alt-right editor. Many were angry because the college decided to give the very outspoken and right wingYiannopoulos the chance to spread his hate. Filmmaker Lexi Alexander tweeted to “riot when you college invites a Nazi,” and to “set is all on fire.”

She also tweeted a chant to her followers for the protests.

Hate speech is not free speech



Hate speech is not free speech It’s called incitement. It’s a crime. — Lexi Alexander ‎ (@Lexialex) February 2, 2017

Of course, Alexander and Silverman aren’t the only ones who have harsh words for not only Trump supporters, but for the administration itself. Director Judd Apatow tweeted – then deleted – “This is just the beginning. When will all the fools who are still supporting Trump realize what is at stake?”

There are only a few of the celebrities who are using their status and social media platform to protest the new administration. Whether they are speaking out against Trump’s recent executive orders or supporting those out in protest, Hollywood is not staying quiet during this unrest.

