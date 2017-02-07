Sarah Hyland Stuns Everyone In Sight With Latex-Clad Lip Sync Performance

This week Modern Family star Sarah Hyland will compete on Spike’s Lip Sync Battle.

And ahead of Thursday’s show, the network released a sneak peek clip of Hyland’s performance, and we have to say it was intense!

The 26-year-old actress wore looked incredibly sexy in a pink latex corset and matching mini-skirt as she stormed the stage channeling her inner Pussycat Doll.

Hyland’s song choice was The Pussycat Dolls 2005 hit, Don’t Cha.

Although the sneak peek clip is only about 30-seconds long, it begins with a bang showing Hyland roll up to the stage in a giant pink toy jeep.

For her musical number the actress showcased her cleavage in the tight pink outfit, which featured turquoise straps. Hyland really played on her wardrobe giving a sultry look with a pair of hot pink sneakers.

The actress really looked as if she could have been a member of the former girls group.

The brunette beauty had full make-up and her hair was in voluminous locks as they blew hind her with the help of a wind machine, to help rev up the sex appeal.

She will be going head-to-head against NBA All-Star DeAndre Jordan.

Lip Sync Battle will air Thursday night at 10:00 p.m. ET on Spike.

