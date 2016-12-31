Ryan Seacrest Gets Stuck in an Elevator on Way to New Year’s Eve Ball

Ryan Seacrest was probably very eager to use his signature sign-off “Seacrest out!” on Friday after getting stuck in an elevator.

The former American Idol host is bringing his talents to Dick Clark’s New Year‘s Rockin’ Eve on Saturday so he took a visit to see the famous New Year’s Eve Ball with Good Morning America. Except things didn’t go quite to plan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On their way up, the elevator malfunctioned, trapping Seacrest and his team. Of course, Seacrest documented the setback on social media, sharing a video from inside the elevator.

“Hi, from underneath the ball in Times Square,” Seacrest told his Instagram followers. “We’re stuck in the elevator everybody. We’re supposed to be on Good Morning America, but we can’t get there. … Help, help!”

Firefighters arrived to pull the doors apart and get Seacrest to his TV appearance on time.

we made it out of the elevator! thx to the #FDNY #RockinEve @goodmorningamerica @officialnyre A video posted by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Dec 30, 2016 at 5:11am PST

He shared a picture of him safely on set and joked, “After this morning’s elevator ride, @goodmorningamerica feels extra spacious.”

after this morning’s elevator ride, @goodmorningamerica feels extra spacious #RockinEve @officialnyre A photo posted by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Dec 30, 2016 at 5:49am PST

Hopefully this isn’t an omen for how the ball drop will go on Saturday!

This story first appeared at Womanista.