Ryan Reynolds Lends Taylor Swift His Deadpool Costume For Halloween

While every other celebrity is dressed up for Halloween in handmade or store-bought costumes, Taylor Swift is wearing the real Deadpool costume.

According to photos she posted to her personal Instagram account, Ryan Reynolds let her borrow his own Deadpool costume for her Halloween party. Talk about wearing an authentic, original costume, right?

We’d be terrified to spill something on that priceless piece of superhero history, meanwhile Taylor’s just casually hanging out in The Merc With The Mouth’s main digs! Man, we hope he has that thing laundered.

Reading through the comments, we noticed that Blake Lively, actress and Ryan Reynolds’ wife, said, “HUSBAND UPGRADE!” As in Taylor is an upgrade from Ryan, or at least maybe Deadpool.

Turns out that Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are good friends, which is probably how Swift got a hold of the treasured Deadpool costume in the first place. Let’s just hope she gives it back, he’s got a Deadpool sequel to make!

At least she’s not dressed up as Loki?

Check out Taylor Swift as the real Deadpool in the photos below:

Thanks @vancityreynolds for this costume, you’re the BEST deadpool inside contact ever 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 31, 2016 at 7:30pm PDT

🎃 A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 31, 2016 at 7:11pm PDT