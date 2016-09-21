Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes Reportedly Were Secretly Married

Ryan Gosling is officially off the market.

The Crazy, Stupid, Love actor and his longtime Hollywood love of five years, Eva Mendes, quietly tied the knot earlier this year among a small group of family and friends, Us Weekly reports.

“Eva and Ryan have always felt like a married couple,” said a source close to Mendes. “They are infatuated with each other.”

While in Toronto on September 12, the actor gushed to Us. “I’m a lucky man. We couldn’t be happier. They are so sweet,” he said, referring to his two daughters — Esmeralda, 2, and Amada, 4 months old.

Congratulations to the happy couple — even if all our dreams just came crashing down around us…

This article first appeared on Womanista.com