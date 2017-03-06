Russian Playboy Model Detained Under Suspicion Of being A Spy

With all the news of potential Russian involvement with the U.S. election last November and rumors of collusion between Russian and elected U.S. officials, there’s a heightened sense of security when it comes to protecting government intelligence. It’s gotten so bad that even Playboy Playmates can’t be trusted anymore.

37-year-old former Playboy model Victoria Bonya claims that she was detained and questioned by authorities at a Los Angeles airport, under concern that she might be an international spy.

She stated that the concerns arose after the officials found a business card in her luggage for a company that sells hidden video cameras. This, she says, instigated questions about any involvement she might have with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking directly about the incident, Bonya said, “That was a real blow. I thought I was going down and they would deport me. Instead of asking some real questions the officer decided to talk about our president. Finding out everything about my position, he started talking about the KGB.”

When questioned if she was a member of the secret services, Bonya said, “I started laughing, as I really thought it was a joke, until they asked me the same thing for a third time.”

Authorities also allegedly scanned her luggage for anything unusual. Once she showed them her social media accounts, Bonya says they felt comfortable enough to let her go.

