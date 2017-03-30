Russell Crowe Blasts Howard Stern Over Weight Comments

Russell Crowe has officially fired back at radio show host Howard Stern who criticized the 52-year-old for his recent weight gain.

On Wednesday morning, one of the Oscar winner’s fans alerted him that Howard Stern was throwing shade at him on his radio show. The 63-year-old stated that in comparison to Russell Crowe, he works hard to “stay thin and in shape.”

The pictures that Stern was referencing were photos taken at Sydney’s Woolloomooloo park last weekend that show Crowe with a buzz haircut and a noticeably bulkier build. After the snaps surfaced on the Internet, Russell Crowe received a massive amount of flak from haters.

The fan wrote: “Howard Stern just goofed on your weight. He said he works hard to ‘stay thin and in shape.’ @RLW_Mole @robertAbooey @THR.”

Being a clapback legend on social media, Russell Crowe decided to take to Twitter to respond to the fan regarding Howard Stern’s criticisms.

The Gladiator star wrote: “I can bench press young Howard…he cannot say the same.”

Russell Crowe recently explained during a radio interview that he is currently trying to lose weight.

“For an old boy, it’s coming,” he said. “I was 121.6 kgs the first week of August last year. I did a movie called The Nice Guys, so I wanted to be the physical juxtaposition of Ryan Gosling. I’m clawing my way back from that.”

While Russell Crowe may not look the same as he did in his Academy Award-winning appearance as Maximus Decimus Meridius in 2000 flick Gladiator, he may be looking at portraying the role once again in the future. The director of the beloved film, Ridley Scott, spoke out saying that he has been toying around with the idea of making a sequel.

Given that Russell Crowe’s character dies at the end of the movie, many have wondered how Scott plans to bring him back.

“I know how to bring him back,” Ridley Scott said. “I was having this talk with the studio – ‘but he’s dead.’”

“But there is a way of bringing him back. Whether it will happen I don’t know. Gladiator was 2000, so Russell’s changed a little bit. He’s doing something right now but I’m trying to get him back down here.”

To see more of Russell Crowe, be sure to head to theaters later this year to check out The Mummy.

Do you think Howard Stern was out of line talking about Russell Crowe’s weight gain?

