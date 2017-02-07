Rosie O’Donnell Teases She’ll Play Trump Advisor Steve Bannon On Saturday Night Live

Former host of The Apprentice and current ruler of the free world Donald Trump has proved time and time again that he tunes in to Saturday Night Live, mostly to tweet the following day about how much he hates it. Last week, Melissa McCarthy made a special appearance to portray press secretary Sean Spicer, irritating Spicer and Trump to no end. Having a woman play a male seems to be what irked the politicians, leading many Twitter users to request Rosie O’Donnell do her part on the sketch show, considering her public feuds with Trump. Rosie answered the call, but offered her own suggestion of who she’d play.

@calvininsf – i am here to serve – alec has trump – melissa has spice – i would need a few days to prepare – so if called – i will be ready — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

At first, it seemed like the comedian was deflecting, saying that she wouldn’t want to portray Trump because Alec Baldwin has done such an impeccable job. However, a follow-up tweet that she posted hinted at her mocking another figure in the White House.

Trump took to Twitter to address rumors that Steve Bannon was the real mastermind behind many political moves in the White House, implying that the only thing social media could do lately was rattle Trump’s actual power

Considering how much Trump hates O’Donnell already, any attention given to Bannon pulling the strings, especially if it was a female performer, would clearly get under his skin.

Should Saturday Night Live back off from mocking Trump or could it be an effective way to voice concerns of the American people? Let us know in the comments!

