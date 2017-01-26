Ronda Rousey Spotted At Las Vegas Gun Store, Applies For Concealed Permit

Ronda Rousey has finally been spotted out and about after her epic fail of a night against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. Her first appearance after the fight was at her home in California, but this time, she has been seen out in public.

Roused and her boyfriend Travis Browne weren’t spotted out at a club or hanging out at a casino in Las Vegas. No, the UFC fighter and her beau decided to visit a Las Vegas gun store, The Range 702.

According to TMZ, witnesses saw Rousey taking a couple of special courses while at the store. First, she took a course that allowed her to spend a bit of time practicing on the range. She took out some of her anger with a bee Glock 43 9mm pistol.

Her second course was a special course required for those looking to qualify for a conceal and carry license. The permit for conceal and carry usually takes 90 days, and it looked like Rousey passed.

This is the first time that Rousey has been seen out in public since her defeat at UFC 207. The fight against Nunes lasted less than a minute and resulted in Rousey’s total knockout. Needless to say, it was a disappointing return to the Octagon.

Since the fight, everyone has been wondering what Rousey will do next. Will she return to the ring? Will she move on to WWE? Or will she just retire? She has yet to make an official announcement about the future.

One thing is for certain, though, her immediate future seems to involved a bit of time at the practice range.

[H/T TMZ]