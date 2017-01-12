Ronda Rousey Pictured For The First Time While Discovering Her House Was Vandalized

Ronda Rousey has been seen for the first time since her humiliating defeat at UFC 207. The Olympian was spotted outside her Venice Beach home, only to discover that her house had been vandalized. Needless to say, she didn’t seem too happy about it.

Last month, Rousey finally made her way back into the ring after her defeat back in November 2015. But, despite many anticipating a spectacular show from the fighter, she was brutally defeated in less than a minute. So, in response, she got burned on the internet.

Well, it looks like some disgruntled fans – or just some jerks who want to make her day worse – decided to mock her at home. She came home to find that the side of her brand-new home had been vandalized with illegible black graffiti.

So, this meant that Rousey’s first post-fight photos are of her frustrated outside her newly vandalized home. As if getting KO’d in 48 seconds wasn’t embarrassing enough.

There has since been a lot of talk about whether or not Rousey will return to the ring after another serious defeat. Many people believe that the Olympian bronze medalist should just call it a day and retire, while others believe that she only lost because she had poor advice from her coach leading up to the fight.

Either way, Rousey has yet to make a formal comment on whether she will be returning to the ring. Her mother has been quoted to say that she wishes her daughter would retire. But it seems as though Rousey might be looking to start to rebuild her career, or at least she wants to rebuild something.

On Monday, the UFC fighter posted a quote on her Instagram from Harry Potter author JK Rowling about picking yourself up from rock bottom. The quote was from a commencement speech the author did back in 2008, but it seems to have made an impression on Rousey.

“And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life,” read the quote.

Who knows what that could mean for the fighter, but it certainly seems optimistic for the future. What would you like to see Rousey do going forward?

