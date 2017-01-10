Director Ron Howard Slams Donald Trump For His Response To Meryl Streep

After Donald Trump took to Twitter to fire back at Meryl Streep for her speech at the 74th Annual Golden Globes, director Ron Howard has now slammed the President-Elect for his words on social media.

Trump takes the bait & calls #MerylStreep overrated?! Please Pres-Elect. Don’t make this into the WWF which is fun but not presidential — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 9, 2017

When Florence Foster Jenkins star Meryl Streep was being honored with the Cecil B. Demille award, the actress used the platform of her acceptance speech to throw shade at Mr. Trump and his stance on immigration. As you might imagine, the billionaire real estate mogul took to Twitter to voice his outrage at her speech and even called her “under-rated.”

Oscar-winning director Ron Howard clearly felt that Mr. Trump’s Twitter response was out of line.

Ron Howard tweeted: “Trump takes the bait & calls #MerylStreep overrated?! Please Pres-Elect. Don’t make this into the WWF which fun but not presidential.”

Trump tweeted this message on Sunday night following the awards show:

“Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th, I never ‘mocked’ a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him…’groveling’ when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!”

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

“groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Donald Trump wasn’t the only celebrity to have a negative reaction to Meryl Streep’s speech. UFC president Dana White offered his thoughts, and he definitely didn’t hold anything back. Check out what Dana White said here.

What are your thoughts about Ron Howard’s comments in response to Donald Trump’s tweets regarding Meryl Streep?

