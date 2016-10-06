Rolling Stones To Make First Studio Album In Over A Decade

For the first time in over a decade, The Rolling Stones are releasing a studio album called Blue & Lonesome.

On Thursday, the rock group made the announcement that they would be dropping the new album this winter.

Amazingly, all the songs were recorded in just three days in London. The blues tunes were produced by Don Was and The Glimmer Twins for Interscope Records.

Blue & Lonesome was recorded in December of 2015 at the British Grove Studios, only a stone’s throw away from where the Stones started out playing pubs and clubs in Richmond and Eel Pie Island.

The band members consist of Mick Jagger (lead singer), Keith Richards (lead guitarist), Charlie Watts (drums), and Ronnie Wood (guitar). The boys were joined by their longtime touring musicians Matt Clifford, Chuck Leavell, and Daryl Jones. Also, “Wonderful Tonight” singer Eric Clapton was featured on two of the album’s 12 tracks.

According to The Wrap, “[The band’s] approach to the album was that it should be spontaneous and played live in the studio witout overdubs.”

Back in April, guitarist Ron Wood revealed about the recording sessions, “We went in to cut some new songs, which we did.” He continued, “But we got on a blues streak. We cut 11 blues in two days. They are extremely great cover versions of Howlin’ Wolf and Little Walter, among other blues people. But they really sound authentic… When we heard them back after not hearing them for a couple of months, we were, ‘Who’s that? It’s you.’ It sounded so authentic.”

Producer Don Was stated, “This album is manifest testament to the purity of their love for making music, and the blues is, for the Stones, the fountainhead of everything they do.”

The last album that the legendary band released was back in 2005, titled A Bigger Bang. It went on to be certified platinum and peaked at number three on the U.S. charts.

The Rolling Stones upcoming album Blue & Lonesome will be available to purchse in a variety of formats starting December 2.

