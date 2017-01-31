Rogue White House Staff Twitter Account Is Tweeting Absurd Comments Donald Trump Is Allegedly Making

President Barack Obama might be considered the “First Social Media President,” but Donald Trump has gained a reputation as “First Internet Troll President” for his frequent uses of Twitter to air petty gripes about celebrities and Saturday Night Live. Although his social media presence has become slightly more presidential since his inauguration, it appears as though someone inside the White House has begun using his favorite social media platform against him, posting things he would never want public.

POTUS fully overwhelmed after full week on the job. Things spilling over into out of office lives for everyone. — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 29, 2017

The Twitter account, which happily identifies itself as “RoguePOTUSStaff,” has no confirmed connection to the White House, but some of the messages they’ve posted are either incredibly coincidental or really do have ties to the president.

The account was created less than a week ago and already has nearly half a million followers, so regardless of how valid their claims are, people are surely listening to them.

Some of their widest reaching tweets are in regards to the recent immigration ban, including a supposed image of the bill, but without any real evidence that it’s real.

#MuslimBan said to be necessary because of 9-11, but none of the home countries of 9-11 hijackers are included in ban. pic.twitter.com/hG3q99hh90 — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 28, 2017

The account has been getting some serious attention, noting that in one day, they received four different emails with requests to recover their password.

This starting to get scary. Four of these messages in the inbox today. Not indications yet that POTUS is aware of this acct, but someone is. pic.twitter.com/mfihbghTVr — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 27, 2017

In addition to tweeting about proposed policy changes that Americans can expect, the account also shares information about Trump’s attitude when he’s not in front of the camera, revealing a side of himself he clearly wouldn’t want the public to see.

POTUS asks why he should “give a damn about muzzie Canucks?” — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 30, 2017

Overheard through locked door: “Don’t they know I’m the f— President!?” POTUS displeased at resistance. #resist — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 27, 2017

Something disconcerting about the Twitter account and its validity can be found in their bio:

“The unofficial resistance team inside the White House. We will block anyone who asks us to ID ourselves (including press), or who makes suggestions of violence.”

While the second half of the bio could come across as a preemptive warning that they won’t reveal who they are, it can also be read as “Please don’t ask us to prove in any way, shape, or form that we know what we’re talking about,” so believe what you will.

Do you think this account actually has inside information or could it just be a big hoax? Let us know in the comments!

