Robin Thicke And His Brother Pay Tribute to Late Father Alan Thicke

Alan Thicke’s sons, Carter and singer Robin Thicke paid tribute to their father hours after the news broke that the Growing Pains actor has passed away.

Alan was actually playing hockey with his 19-year-old son, Carter when he collapsed due to a heart attack. Alan passed away shortly afterward.Carter then took to social media to share a photo of him and his father.

Today I lost my best friend and my idol, and the world lost one of it’s finest. You are a legend and I love you Pops. Until next time. pic.twitter.com/ZQd2NZMTx4 — Carter Thicke (@CarterThicke) December 14, 2016

“Today I lost my best friend and my idol, and the world lost on of it’s finest,” he tweeted. “you are a legend and I love you Pops. Until next time.”

The pair enjoyed playing hockey together. A little more than a year ago, Alan posted a photo on his Twitter of he and Carter on the ice. He captioned “Like Father, like son” signifying their love of the game.

Pop singer Robin Thicke, the oldest of Alan’s sons, also paid tribute to his late father just after he passed. According to the Los Angeles Times, Robin said that his father was “the greatest man I ever met.” Most importantly, Robin said, “the good thing was that [Alan] was beloved and had closure.”

“I saw him a few days ago and told him how much I loved and respected him,” Robin said.

The actor’s death was sudden and unexpected. He touched the lives of many people over the years and will be dearly missed by family, friends, and fans.

