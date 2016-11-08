Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson Appear In Get Out The Vote Video

America is a funny place. We are very proud of the fact that our citizens have the right to vote, yet many Americans don’t exercise that right. According to the Pew Research Center, the United States ranks 31st out of 35 countries for voter turnout. Back in 2012, only 53 percent of 241 million eligible voters cast votes for president. Voter turnout during non-presidential years, as you can guess, is even worse. In fact, in the 2014 election cycle, only 36 percent of registered voters cast ballots. That’s the lowest turnout in a general election since 1942, and the obvious reason turnout was so low back then was because many young men were overseas fighting in World War II.

In an attempt to increase voter turnout this time around, a new star-studded PSA has been released, and it features Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Scarlett Johannson (Avengers: Age of Ultron), James Franco (Spider-Man), Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother), Keegan-Michael Key (Keanu), Julianne Moore (Boogie Nights), and Martin Sheen (West Wing) reminding everyone to vote on November 8.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Tomorrow’s the big day,” Downey Jr. begins. “Who’s gonna get out there and vote?” He later adds, “Just get out and vote.”

“When are you going? Are you going before work?” Johannson asks. “Are you going after? Do you have a plan? Do you have a ride?” If you need a ride, the Black Widow actress says she’s willing to drive. “‘Cause I can drive,” she quips. “Not well, but I can drive.”