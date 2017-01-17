Rob Schneider Tweets To Civil Rights Icon How To Earn Civil Rights On MLK Day

The star of films such as Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo, and multiple Adam Sandler films, Rob Schneider, clearly has a diverse background. In addition to starring in all of these films, the Saturday Night Live star also knows a thing or two about civil rights. He knows so much, in fact, that he took to Twitter to give a free lesson to representative John Lewis.

Rep. Lewis. You are a great person. But Dr. King didn’t give in to his anger or his hurt. That is how he accomplished & won Civil Rights. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 16, 2017

Lewis is currently a representative from Georgia, has been a vocal opponent of president-elect Donald Trump, and marched alongside Martin Luther King, Jr. in the 1963 March on Washington, one of the biggest political rallies for human rights in the history of the United States.

However, it’s possible that in the decades Lewis has been a champion of civil rights that he’s forgotten how to accomplish them, so it was thoughtful of the Home Alone 2 star to give him some friendly advice on how to succeed in what he’s devoted most of his life to doing.

The politician has yet to weigh in on Schneider’s advice, as he’s been busy most of the day tweeting tributes to Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was my friend, my mentor; he was like a big brother. — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) January 16, 2017

Dr. King taught us to recognize the dignity and worth of every human being. He was the moral compass of our nation. #IHaveADream — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) January 16, 2017

We honor Dr. King’s legacy through service to our community and adherence to the philosophy & discipline of nonviolence #MLKDay #goodtrouble pic.twitter.com/URVlDGT2Yq — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) January 16, 2017

Our nation has at times created & enforced unjust laws. It is up to people of conscience to expose such injustice through nonviolent means. — John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) January 16, 2017

We can only assume that once Lewis stops honoring his friend and mentor, he will give Schneider some advice how to make a sequel to The Hot Chick or funny ways to say, “You can do eeet!”

