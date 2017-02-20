Rob Kardashian Reveals Cute Photo With Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian just posted the cutest photo of his daughter Dream Kardashian. The 29-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to share a snap that showed him cradling his three-month-old baby girl and it will make your heart melt.

The Rob & Chyna star captioned the photo: “My favorite pic of us.”

My favorite pic of us 💙💙 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Feb 20, 2017 at 8:52am PST

The image shows adorable baby Dream resting on her father’s shoulder. While Rob’s face isn’t visible, you can see that his eyes are closed as he soaks in this special moment.

The Arthur George sock designer’s followers clearly loved the precious pic as they showered the post with more than 277k likes and nearly 1k comments.

The touching photo was shared amid the growing suspicion that Rob and the mother of his child, Blac Chyna, have broken up. Multiple sources have claimed that the two called it quits.

“Rob thinks it’s the right decision,” one insider said while talking with Us Weekly. “Chyna has disappeared for days at a time without communicating or providing any updates. This won’t end well.”

A different source close to the celebrity couple claimed that their relationship has been in rocky territory ever since their highly publicized falling out in December.

“[It’s the same] with her yelling and screaming about how his family doesn’t like or support her, and his insecurities,” the insider said.

The two of them briefly reunited for several days during Christmas time, but based on the latest reports regarding the couple, they are no longer together. 28-year-old former exotic dancer Blac Chyna has moved back into her home, and Rob is living in the Calabasas estate that his mother, Kris Jenner, purchased for him last year, according to Daily Mail.

While Rob has been sticking to posting photos of his daughter, and pics to promote his sock company, Blac Chyna has been sharing a slew of wildly risqué images from several different photo shoots. See the pics here.

