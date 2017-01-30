Rob Kardashian Comes Under Fire For Controversial Kiss With Daughter

Rob Kardashian is under fire for something every parent does on a daily basis.

Rob’s fiancé Blac Chyna posted an adorable video of the affectionate daddy kissing their daughter—two-month-old Dream—on the lips.

After the video posted, fans and followers quickly flooded the comments to sound off on the controversial topic.

In the video, we see little Dream lying on a pillow while Rob leans in over her, kissing the baby on her mouth. After he stops, baby Dream is seen smiling at her daddy.

In the comment section, fans fired off with disapproving statements like “Not the mouth!” someone wrote, and one person even called Rob a “creep.” Another was outraged that Rob would hold the kiss with his daughter for a long period of time and simply wrote, “NO.” It didn’t stop there, one fan wrote “Disgusting. He looks like he is making out with the baby!”

But others came to the defense of Rob and commented about how sweet it is that he has such a strong bond with his daughter. Others appreciated the love being shown between a father and his child.

“Beautiful father daughter love,” one fan wrote. Another fan wrote, “Daddy’s girl. So precious.”

Rob and Blac Chyna welcomed their first child together last November and he can’t stop gushing over his baby girl on social media. Early last week Rob posted a side-by-side photo of himself when he was young next to a recent photo of his daughter and pointed out that his baby girl is his mini-me.

