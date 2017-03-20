Richard Simmons’ Manager Speaks Out And Blasts Disappearance Rumors

Richard Simmons‘ manager, Michael Catalano, has officially spoken out to address the “disappearance” of the former fitness guru. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Catalano totally blasted the rumors as well as the new podcast devoted to spouting theories about his strange vanishing act from the public eye.

Michael Catalano believes that the wildly popular podcast has been damaging to Simmons’ legacy and that there is unsubstantiated information that has been given far too much credence.

“The podcast has not revealed one bit of new information and it has given voice to unreliable sources,” he said. “Everything reported here is at least a year old or more. It is not only full of fake news, it’s full of old news.”

Many have speculated as to whether the Sweatin to the Oldies star has been made aware of the podcast about his disappearance. Catalano stated that Simmons has, in fact, heard of the podcast and feels that it is more harmful than good.

“There was nothing about this podcast that made Richard feel good as it refocused the public’s attention on lies and misrepresentations,” he said. “Richard has been seriously harmed by those looking to make a name for themselves or worse, looking to cash in.”

Catalano continued by saying: “There has been considerable damage done and at a time and platform of our own choosing, we will respond.”

Richard Simmons’ manager isn’t the only person close to him that has dished on his rumored “disappearance.” Last week, Simmons’ brother Lenny delivered a statement about him.

“I talked to him on Sunday, he was doing great. He was asking about our renovations to our home. And we had just gone to see the Broadway musical, Beautiful. We talk every Sunday. He calls me and we have a great conversation and then he talks to my wife. He probably talks to my wife longer than he talks to me.”

Lenny explained that his brother has been taking a much-needed break from the spotlight and that he is “content” not being in the public eye.

“After all those years, I don’t know how he did it. He was on 24/7, at least. …People were always calling him and he was always good enough to want to talk to them.”

