Ric Flair Claims He Slept With Halle Berry

While chatting on the Ric Flair Show podcast, the WWE legend revealed that he slept with Hollywood beauty Halle Berry (or so he says).

He bragged that he had sexual encounters with “dozens” of celebrities, or given them a ride on Space Mountain as he refers to his erotic conquests.

When asked if he had slept with any celebrities, Flair responded, “Oh gosh, several dozen.”

“Do you want me to start with Halle Berry?”

Flair continued, “Of course she did. She was in Atlanta and she had just gotten divorced from Dave Justice.”

Naturally the show’s co-host was skeptical of Flair’s bragadocious claim, and asked if it was a true story.

“Would I have to make up a lie?” Flair replied.

While The Nature Boy maintains that he slept with the Oscar winning actress, she has already publicly refuted the claim.

TMZ reached out to Berry’s reps and they have denied Flair’s story. Sources close to the Catwoman star said, “There is NO truth to this! Halle has literally never even heard of him let alone met him!!!”

One of Halle’s people said that she was deeply offended by Flair’s claims, and put it this way, “A man doesn’t get to sexualize and lie about a woman he’s never met to better himself or his name.” The source continued, “It’s offensive, demeaning, and beyond misogynistic.”

What do you think? Do you believe that Halle Berry went for a ride on “Space Mountain” or is The Nature Boy telling a lie?

