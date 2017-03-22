RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice Shows Off Skimpy Bikini In New Dazzling Pic

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice showed off her insanely fit bikini body on social media on Wednesday morning and she looks absolutely stunning.

Loving the Sun☀️#yoga #vitamind #namaste A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Mar 22, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

She captioned the snap: “Loving the Sun #yoga #vitamind #namaste.”

The jaw-dropping image shows Giudice rocking a barely-there teal bikini that flaunted her trim physique. The swimsuit featured an eye-catching detail over her torso that looked more like a jewelry accessory than part of the bikini. The mother of three was looking extremely tanned as she posed on a balcony overlooking a gorgeous waterway.

One of the ways that Teresa has managed to keep her body in tip-top shape is by doing yoga regularly. The reality star began practicing yoga every day back in 2015 when she was incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connection, according to Daily Mail.

Teresa Giudice has been soaking up the sun and enjoying a much-needed vacation following the untimely death of her mother Antonia, who passed away earlier this month. At the age of 66, Antonio passed away due to natural causes, according to E! news.

In the past few weeks, Teresa has been taking to social media on multiple occasions to pay tribute to her late mother. One photo she posted a couple weeks ago was a touching pic that showed the two of them posing together, and Teresa took to the caption to deliver a heartfelt message.

Giudice captioned the photo: “She will forever be missed and cherished in my heart! Because of her I will find the strength to continue life’s journey. My mother, my confidant, my best friend, my everything…until we meet again. I love you mommy.”

She will forever be missed and cherished in my heart! Because of her I will find the strength to continue life’s journey. My mother, my confidant, my best friend , my everything .. until we meet again ❤❤I love you mommy❤ A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Mar 5, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

