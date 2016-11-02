‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson’s Daughter Briana Culberson Has Been Diagnosed With Lupus

Real Housewives of Orange County’s Vicki Gunvalson‘s daughter Briana Culberson has been diagnosed with Lupus, PEOPLE reports.

During Monday night’s season finale of RHOC, it was revealed that Briana suffers from the incurable autoimmune disease, Bravo TV reported.

Before the end of the episode, Bravo gave an update on each of the housewives’ lives and Gunvalson’s read: “Vicki and Steve are still together. Briana has been diagnosed with Lupus. Her husband, Ryan, is still stuck in Oklahoma.”

Culberson’s health problems have been documented throughout the last 11 seasons. The mother of two underwent surgery to remove enlarged lymph nodes last year that detected no cancer.

As the season came to a close, Gunvalson, 54, shared a photo with her daughter referring to her as “my world.”

