Reggie Bush’s Brother Weighs In On Kim Kardashian

The brother of NFL star Reggie Bush has spoken out about the family’s relationship with Bush’s former girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

While at the Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday, a TMZ reporter caught up with Javon Griffin to ask him about the 35-year-old reality star.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Griffin was hesitant to comment on the situation at first, but he did make it abundantly clear that the family is happy they don’t have to deal with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star anymore.

“Do you ever wish that you were Kim Kardashian’s brother-in-law?” the reporter asked.

Griffin laughed and replied, “Never.” He said, “I never really liked her…she was too much.”

“She was too much for the family, we couldn’t handle it,” Griffin continued. “She was just too much. I’ll just leave it at that.”

From April 2007 to July of 2009, Kim dated NFL star Reggie Bush. They reconciled in September of 2009, but then later broke off their relationship again in early 2010.

Kim Kardashian has previously been in several other high profile relationships. From 2000 to 2004, the 35-year-old was married to music producer Damon Thomas. In 2006, Kim dated “Sexy Can I” singer Ray J Norwood as well as 98 degrees singer Nick Lachey.

Currently, Kim Kardashian is married to “Fade” rapper Kanye West, with whom she has two children (North West and Saint West). The couple wed in May of 2014 in Italy.

Life has been exceptionally crazy for Kim Kardashian lately. She was recently held up at gunpoint and robbed of $10 million of jewelry at a hotel in Paris.

Are you surprised that Reggie Bush’s brother, Javon Griffin, does not want Kim Kardashian as part of his family?

[H/T TMZ, Access Hollywood]