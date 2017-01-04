Reality TV Flashback: Guy Catches Girlfriend On Cheaters, Gets Knocked Out

Looking back on the drama of past reality TV shows can be just as exciting as watching the latest drama unfold on brand new episodes. For example, a clip from an old episode of Cheaters has recently resurfaced reminding everyone of the crazy drama that happens when people get caught cheating.

In the clip, a man happens to catch his girlfriend cheating on him with another man in the back of a car. So, the show brings the three people together in one big dramatic confrontation. That was the point of the show. However, this confrontation seems to get a bit out of hand when the two men start pounding on each other.

When the two encounter each other, the boyfriend seems to have bitten off more than he can chew in terms of being about to take on his girlfriend’s lover. It isn’t too long before the boyfriend gets knocked out right in front of his girlfriend. The lover, of course, goes on to gloat before he heads out.

Watch the clip here for a rewind of the great drama from a show like Cheaters.

