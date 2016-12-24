‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Kyle Richards Gets Surprise Puppy for Christmas, Has Adorable Meltdown

It’s a truly fluffy Christmas for Kyle Richards this year. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got an early Christmas present that she’ll be sure to cuddle year-round, according to E! News.

The reality tv star was surprised with what might as well be a living teddy bear by her family and captured the moment on Instagram saying, “Christmas came early tonight!! My family surprised me with this beautiful baby! Never been so surprised in my life ! #bestgiftever.”

In the video clip, Richards is so shocked that she doesn’t believe the dog is hers, asking her children “Are you serious?” over and over until finally, they convince her.

It doesn’t take long after that for Richards to break down into a teary mess as she snuggles the fuzzy pup and takes it all in.

In a later post, Richards explains that the newest member of the family is half Newfoundland and half Saint Bernard. Now that’s an adorable way to kick off Christmas. We can’t wait to see what they name the fluff ball.

