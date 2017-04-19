‘Real Housewife’ Kim Zolciak Reveals A Strangely Small Waist In New Photo

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak has just showed off how she achieved such a small waist and no it isn’t from going under the knife.

The 38-year-old reality tv superstar has been using old school corsetry to cinch her waist to nearly impossible sizes.

Tuesday, the 38-year-old reality superstar shared a picture of herself wearing a waist trainer, which emphasized her hourglass shape. Kim Z snapped the selfie in a mirror, wearing a t-shirt which read Superwoman. The pic is clearly a bathroom selfie as there are a number of bathrobes visibly hanging in the background.

She had laced the boned garment around her stomach, over the tee and completed the look with skinny jeans.

She captioned the pic: “Follow me on snapchat: KimZBiermann 💋💋.” Check it out below:

The reality star recently revealed that she was considering returning to the Bravo hit-series Real Housewives of Atlanta on a full-time basis. But that is only if the money is right.



“I’m very motivated by money,” Zolciak dished to PEOPLE.



She continued, “Everything has a price. I’m just giving it to you straight. Given the right amount of money for anything? Yeah, count me in. I like to work. I have six children to support, so for sure!”

