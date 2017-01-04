Ray J Goes Off About The Kim Kardashian Sex Tape

Ray J totally went off about his sex tape with Kim Kardashian. The R&B musician is one of the participants on the new season of Britain’s Celebrity Big Brother, and during his opening intro, Ray J made some totally crass comments about the infamous video.

“You might know me for a lot of things – music, reality TV, oh, and you might also know me for my d**k,” Ray J said jokingly in the intro. “People wanna know about the sex tape with me and Kim Kardashian. Order it, put some money in my pocket… Y’all still j**king off to the sex tape? Enjoy!”

After the segment played, Ray J emerged rocking bright red pants and a Union Jack shirt. As he walked out, the 2013 song “Hit It First” played in the background, which was an obvious reference to Kim and her romances and current marriage to Kanye West, according to Entertainment Tonight.

While Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian has refrained from responding to the shocking comments, her BFF Jonathan Cheban has taken to Twitter to defend her honor.

“What a loser #CBB (you know who I’m talking about)…see you soon London,” Cheban’s first tweet read.

What a loser #CBB (you know who I’m talking about)..see you soon London — Jonathan Cheban (@JonathanCheban) January 3, 2017

He followed that tweet up with another in which he wrote: “I’m still trying to figure out who the all stars are? #cbb #CBBUK.”

I’m still trying to figure out who the all stars are? #cbb #CBBUK — Jonathan Cheban (@JonathanCheban) January 3, 2017

See you soon London✈️ pic.twitter.com/pa9LArUvII — Jonathan Cheban (@JonathanCheban) January 3, 2017

Last year, Cheban was scheduled to be one of the housemates on Celebrity Big Brother, but he left after only one week in the house citing anxiety and claustrophobia.

No word yet on whether Cheban plans on making a special appearance on the new season of CBB. In the case that he is, you definitely want to go ahead and get the popcorn ready because the interaction between Ray J and Cheban could make for outrageously awesome TV.

What are your thoughts about Ray J’s comments regarding his sex tape with Kim Kardashian?

