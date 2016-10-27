Raven-Symoné Leaving ‘The View’ to Work on Disney Channel’s ‘That’s So Raven’ Spinoff

Raven-Symoné will be leaving The View to focus on the Disney Channel’s upcoming spinoff of That’s So Raven, Variety reports.

That’s So Raven aired on Disney Channel from 2003 to 2007, with Symoné starring on the show as teen psychic Raven Baxter. The actress will both reprise her role and serve as executive producer on the spinoff.

“Raven’s brilliant style of fearless comedy was a driving force for Disney Channel’s success around the world,” said Adam Bonnett, exec VP of original programming for Disney Channels Worldwide. “Her performance in ‘That’s So Raven’ is timeless. We now have our eyes on the future with her, and we’re looking forward to telling more stories for a new generation with an adult Raven Baxter raising her young family.”

Symoné has been appearing in fewer episodes of The View as of late, and was already being phased out with a “low-key exit.” The show will reportedly address the actress’ departure during Thursday’s episode.

