Video Reveals Rare Footage Of Most Isolated Tribe In The World

When we forget to take our phone with us to the bathroom we think we couldn’t possibly be more disconnected from civilization. It’s the culture we live in. Constant connection to the outside world is just a part of everyday life for us.

Something that might surprise you, though, is that there are still entire tribes of people on earth who have no contact with the outside world, and now there’s rare footage of one of them available online.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They’re called the Sentinelese tribe, and they inhabit North Sentinel Island in the Indian Ocean. Anthropologists believe that they may be direct descendants of the first homo sapiens, who emerged from the African continent.

They are so cut-off from the modern world that it isn’t even known how many of them exist. It’s said that there could be as few as 40 or as many as 500. That’s a pretty wide margin of error, especially considering how inhospitable the Sentinelese are known to be.

“How are they inhospitable if they’re so disconnected from civilization,” you ask? Well, according to one news outlet: “Two fishermen were slaughtered by the Sentinelese in 2006 for drawing too close, and tribesman have been known to fire arrows and fling rocks at low-flying planes or helicopters on reconnaissance missions.”

There are some very fascinating bits of info in the video.

One thing that stands out is that in the 1960’s the Indian government funded expeditions to the island so that anthropologists could study the tribe, and one of the lead scientists on the trip noted, “Sometimes they would turn their backs to us and sit on their haunches as if to defecate.”

If you think that is minor information then you’re not paying attention. What this means is that even the tribe that has the most in common with early humans understands and can effectively execute a poop joke. Which means that this is an inherent human trait.

Another interesting thing is how there’s black & white footage from decades back of one of the groups actually interacting with Sentinelese people, and in one scene a couple of Sentinelese woman are seen squeezing a heavyset white guy’s “man-boobs.”

Again, something that may seem only funny at first, but when you really think about you realize that they’ve never seen a husky fella before that moment.

Up Next: Monkey Attack Sparks Tribal Conflict Resulting In 16 Dead & 50 Wounded

In all of the video footage the Sentinelese men are thin and have athletic builds so seeing a man with breasts almost similar to theirs was surprising and funny to the Sentinelese women.

While the notion that their DNA could potentially tell us a lot about our ancient ancestors, the Sentinelese clearly want to be left alone, and they deserve that right.

It is good to know, however, that in just the little we’ve observed the Sentinelese we can see that bathroom humor isn’t a reflection of our maturity level but, instead, reveals which of us are most in touch with the purest level of human nature.

More News:

[H/T: BroBible]