Rapper Gucci Mane Scores Movie Role With Al Pacino

He’s already made a name for himself in the rap game, and now he’s moving on to the silver screen.

Rapper Gucci Mane is a man of many talents. Aside from music, he’s also spending his time on a new clothing line, finalizing a deal for his first book and preparing for a role in his next film The Trap, which will star Al Pacino, Benicio del Toro and his “boy” James Franco.

Mane’s career was put on hold during his prison time in a maximum security penitentiary in Indiana. He was released, but still had to serve 39 months of house arrest. Now, the ankle bracelet is off and Mane is truly a free man.

“I wanted to come back and make the best music I could,” Mane said. “I wanted people to know that I take it serious. I’m competitive. There’s a lot of talented artists out here—more talent than there’s ever been. I gotta let people know that at the end of the day, I’m still the s—t, and can’t nobody f—k with me.”

But he’s doing much more than just making music. Back in July, while Mane was still on house arrest, he starred in a short video for Supreme directed by Harmony Korine.

“Harmony is my close friend, so it was easy,” Mane said. “He’s super creative. Me and him work good together because we just freestyle s—t.”

Now, Mane is preparing for what could be his biggest role yet. He’s set to star in the upcoming movie The Trap alongside Hollywood legends Al Pacino, Benicio del Toro and James Franco.

The Trap is scheduled to be released sometime in 2017.

[ H/T GQ ]