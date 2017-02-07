Puma Releases Wild Spandex Photo Featuring Kylie Jenner

Puma has released an all-new photo of Kylie Jenner rocking skin-tight spandex, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked totally fierce.

On Tuesday, the athletic brand shared the pic on Instagram with the caption: “Stronger with every move. @kyliejenner wears the Fierce Swan. #ForeverFierce.”

Stronger with every move. @kyliejenner wears the Fierce Swan. #ForeverFierce A photo posted by PUMA (@puma) on Feb 7, 2017 at 8:07am PST

In the photo, the 19-year-old model is donning a pair of navy blue leggings, a hot pink Puma sports bra, and a pair of white trainer kicks. A glimpse of her toned torso can barely be seen as Kylie seductively looks at the camera with one leg held kicked up in the air.

Kylie Jenner signing a deal with Puma was actually a huge point of contention within her famous family. Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, has his Yeezy line with rival brand Adidas.

At the time Kylie’s Puma deal was announced, 39-year-old musician Kanye West lashed out at the brand for attempting to “divide the family,” according to Daily Mail.

Kanye tweeted: “1000% there will never be a Kylie Puma anything. That’s on my family! 1000% Kylie is on Yeezy team!!!”

Clearly, the “Fade” rapper has been proven wrong as Kylie has been featured in several new Puma promotional pics.

@puma girl 🖤 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:57pm PST

While the Lip Kit creator looks totally fit in these latest snaps, she reportedly does not do much physical training.

“I haven’t worked out in two and a half years,” Kylie said while speaking with InStyle UK. “I’m living out my youth not doing any exercise and eating what I want, which is pretty bad. I’m into yellow rice – you just cook it for 15 minutes, it tastes so good.”

On her website, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie’s sister, shared a story about her younger sibling attempting to train with her.

“Kylie doesn’t really work out,” Khloe wrote. “She did come with Kourt and me one time, when Don was training us. Don does four quarters in each session and Kylie only stayed for one quarter.”

@puma girl 🖤 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 23, 2017 at 11:37am PST

What are your thoughts about Kylie Jenner being the face of Puma?

