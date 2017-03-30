Prop Expert Says Drew Barrymore Thought She Got High Off Fake Weed On Set

Drew Barrymore could have been given real marijuana while on set of the 2010 film Going the Distance.

According to Refinery 29, prop specialist Jeff Butcher said, “There was a scene with Drew Barrymore and Justin Long where they smoke out of a bong, and it was kind of a mixed experience.”

Butcher said for scenes such as this one, he gets a “herb that looks like weed but doesn’t get you high.”

“I spent like an hour smoking this bong to try and make it look like a bong that had been smoked in before,” he said. “And then, you know, we did the scene and Drew thought that she was high and the directors thought that she was high!”

While Butcher insists that Barrymore was smoking fake weed, he doesn’t discount the fact that she may have felt buzzed.

“I really don’t know, I mean I smoked the stuff for an hour and it had no effect on me, you know, other than I guess I felt a little bit dizzy,” he added. “Smoking anything for an hour will make you feel a little bit dizzy.”

Meanwhile, Netflix has ordered a second season of its new dark comedy Santa Clarita Diet. The show stars Barrymore and Timothy Elephant to air in 2018.

The renewal for the comedy, from creator Victor Fresco, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Tracy Katsky’s Kapital-based KatCo, comes less than two months after the series’ 10-episode first season was released on Feb. 3.

In Santa Clarita Diet, Joel (Olyphant) and Sheila (Barrymore) are husband and wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby (Liv Hewson), until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction

