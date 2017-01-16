Pregnant Jill (Duggar) Dillard Shares Adorable Photo of Herself Comparing Bellies With Her 1-Year-Old Son

This is too cute!
Mama-to-be Jill (Duggar) Dillard took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump with the help of her 1-year-old son, Israel, Entertainment Tonight reports.
On Friday, the Counting On star shared a photo of herself standing next to her son as they both showed off their bellies, but of course his was a “food belly.”
She captioned the sweet snap, “#comparingbellies after Israel had dinner.”
Jill posted a cute video on Instagram earlier this week of herself singing “Happy Birthday” to her siblings Jana and John Duggar as Israel provided her with some instrumental tunes.
The 25-year-old and her husband, Derick Dillard, shared their exciting pregnancy news in December. This will be the couple’s second child together.
This article originally appeared on Womanista.com