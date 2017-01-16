Pregnant Jill (Duggar) Dillard Shares Adorable Photo of Herself Comparing Bellies With Her 1-Year-Old Son

This is too cute!

Mama-to-be Jill (Duggar) Dillard took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump with the help of her 1-year-old son, Israel, Entertainment Tonight reports.

#comparingbellies after Israel had dinner 😂 #foodbelly #babybump A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jan 13, 2017 at 6:45am PST

On Friday, the Counting On star shared a photo of herself standing next to her son as they both showed off their bellies, but of course his was a “food belly.”

She captioned the sweet snap, “#comparingbellies after Israel had dinner.”

Jill posted a cute video on Instagram earlier this week of herself singing “Happy Birthday” to her siblings Jana and John Duggar as Israel provided her with some instrumental tunes.

Happy birthday to Jana and John @duggarfam We love y’all! You’re such awesome bro and sis, aunt and uncle! Hope your day is wonderful! A video posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jan 12, 2017 at 7:14am PST

The 25-year-old and her husband, Derick Dillard, shared their exciting pregnancy news in December. This will be the couple’s second child together.

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com