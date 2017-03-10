Pregnant Ciara Involved In Scary Los Angeles Car Accident

Pop/R&B singer Ciara is currently in the third trimester of her second pregnancy and was just involved in a frightening car accident in Los Angeles.

Witnesses on the scene of the accident stated that they saw Ciara driving her white Mercedes SUV and as she attempted to make a left turn a gray Volvo SUV smashed into her vehicle, hitting in on the front passenger side.

Reportedly, emergency responders did show up to make sure everything was OK as some of the witnesses said that, while she appeared to be mostly alright, they saw Ciara clutching her chest and shoulder.

LAPD officers also commented on the situation, saying that they showed up but were told by both Ciara and the other driver that no one was injured and that they did exchange personal and insurance information.

A source close to the situation told reporters that Ciara is “fine.”

Along with having won several awards, including multiple BET and MTV Video Music awards, Ciara is a platinum-selling recording artist. She recently announced that she’s signed with Warner Bros. Records and is currently working on her seventh studio album.

Ciara’s husband, former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, and her son Future Zahir, whom she had in 2014 with her former fiancé, rapper Future, do not appear to have been in the car with her during the accident.

