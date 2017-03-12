Very Pregnant Beyonce Comes Out To Support Mom Tina At Alvin Ailey Dance Theater Show

Beyoncé has been keeping out of the spotlight with her being pregnant with twins, but the superstar came out to show support for her mother Tina Knowles at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater show on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

The expectant singer posed for photographs that momma Tina shared to Instagram. In the pics we see Beyonce and her mom posing with the dancers.

The first pic is captioned, “Backstage after the Alvin Ailey dancers performance it was magnificent. With my beautiful Tina’s Angels and with a few of the mentors. My very gracious daughter who met the girls and spent some time with them and made their day!”

Backstage after the Alvin Ailey dancers performance it was magnificent. With my beautiful Tina’s Angels and with a few of the mentors. My very gracious daughter who met the girls and spent some time with them and made their day! A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:01pm PST

While the second picture was accompanied with the caption, “The Alvin Ailey Dancers were spectacular!! My Angels , and the gorgeous Dancers And Beyonce’ after the show.”

The Alvin Ailey Dancers were spectacular!! My Angels , and the gorgeous Dancers And Beyonce’ after the show❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:25pm PST

Queen Bey was on hand to support Tina’s Angels, the mentorship group founded by her mother in conjunction with Tina and husband Richard Lawson’s non-profit venture, WACO Theater Center.

Beyonce was all smiles as she draped her growing baby bump in a creme-colored maxi dress, blush duster and metallic gold pumps. The mama-to-be placed a matching clutch over her tummy when posing for photographs.

