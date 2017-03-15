A Porn Website Is Snowplowing Boston Streets For Free

The East Coast of the U.S. is currently being pummeled by a massive winter storm. Heavy snowfall is leaving people trapped underneath several more inches than they had initially anticipated. Many are worried how they’ll get to the store for food and supplies. Well never fear, citizens. The fine folks from PornHub have you covered.

Hi Boston! 👋🏼 if you need to be plowed today, call me! #pornhubplows phubplows@gmail.com #phworthy A post shared by Pornhub (@pornhub) on Mar 14, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

That’s right, world famous Porn site PornHub has deployed snowplows, emblazed with their all-too-familiar logo, in Boston to help clean up the streets so that people stranded in the snow can have a better chance at getting out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Corey Price, the Vice President of PornHub, told reporters, “The Pornhub team understands that by this time of year, most cities have run up their budget in snow removal, and we thought we’d lend a hand in getting our fans plowed.”

The comedy here pretty much writes itself folks.

In addition to lending a hand to Bostonians, PornHub is also working the streets in parts of New York and New Jersey. They like to get around.

Pornhub plows all the way from Boston, to NY and NJ!! Call us to blow your load! #pornhubplows pic.twitter.com/k8vbvagiMM — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) March 14, 2017

This isn’t PornHub’s first foray into the world of public service.

The adult entertainment conglomerate, boasting almost 80 billion views a year on its online library, has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to breast cancer research, founded a sex education website, granted scholarships, and partnered with abuse survivor and former porn star Christy Mack to launch an anti-domestic violence clothing line.

Their level of philanthropy and social cause awareness is unrivaled by any competitor or non-competitor. Basically, PornHub is like the Warren Buffett of porn websites.

More News:

[H/T: BroBible]