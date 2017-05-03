Playboy Model Causes Outrage After Posing Naked On Top Sacred New Zealand Mountain

New Zealand Playboy playmate Jaylene Cook has come under fire for posing naked on a sacred Maori mountain.

The 25-year-old model and her photographer boyfriend Josh Shaw, 27, spent seven hours hiking up Mt Taranaki on April 26 and impulsively took the risqué photo once they reached the summit.

In the picture, Jaylene can be seen admiring the view from the top while wearing just a hat, gloves and shoes.

The model took to Instagram posting the pic with a caption about the accomplishment. She was excited to reach the top and gave a shout out to her boyfriend for his encouragement and support. Jaylene wrote:

“WE DID IT!! This was BY FAR the hardest thing I have ever done! Both mentally and physically. 2 minutes out of the car park I was already hurting, sweating and ready to turn back 😂 But it’s amazing what you can accomplish with the encouragement and support of your partner! I could not have done this without you babe @thejoshshaw!”

The couple has said they tried to respect the Maori culture and did not stand on the head of the mountain, but locals claim the picture alone is “disrespectful.”

Maori academic Dennis Ngawhare told Stuff.co.nz that members of the community are unhappy about the image.

“I’d imagine you will be getting a few comments from people saying what’s wrong with that? Who cares? But I also know cousins and relatives who will be quite upset about it. They would consider it as being disrespectful towards the mountain.”

Ngawhare said his family has never climbed the mountain because it is believed to be an ancestor.

“I accept people climb up to the summit, but what we do ask is that people be respectful.”

Jaylene, who lives with Josh on the Gold Coast in Australia, argued that being naked is natural and not disrespectful.

“[The photo’s] not crude or explicit in any way. We made ourselves knowledgeable on the history of the mountain. We were quite respectful. Being nude is not something that is offensive in anyway. It’s natural and pure and it’s about freedom and empowerment,” she told Stuff.co.nz.

The Playboy Playmate has shared her naked body with her social media followers. The model usually takes to nature with no clothes and no shame about her body. In early April Jaylene shared a pic of herself swimming while naked. In this photo, we see Jaylene under water in the crisp blue sea swimming with flippers and goggles.

She captioned the pic, "Feel good Fridays 🙌🏼💦."

