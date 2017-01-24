Playboy Model Belen Rodriguez Puts Tongue In 3-Year-Old’s Mouth, Internet Loses It

The connection between a mother and her son is an incredibly close one, which is something former Playboy model Belen Rodriguez knows quite well. In fact, according to a recent video the model posted to Instagram, some would say her connection is a little too close and shouldn’t have ventured into “sticking tongues into mouths” levels of affection.

Ti uccido!!!!!!!!! Piccolo nano!!!!! A video posted by María Belén Rodriguez (@belenrodriguezreal) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:01pm PST

The clip looks like it takes place in a restaurant and the toddler has some whipped cream on his face, along with Belen having some on her face. She grabs his cheeks and he puckers up for a kiss, only for her to stick her tongue out and put it in the boy’s mouth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

UP NEXT: Iggy Azalea Pics Surface, And She Went Full Bikinis And Jet Skis

Although this was clearly intended as a playful and affectionate moment between a mother and her son, some of the model’s followers were disgusted and outraged by the gesture, deeming it erotic and inappropriate.

One user commented to the model, “You just have to feel ashamed!” while another claimed a tongue is “never an affectionate gesture, but erotic.”

Rodriguez has more than five million followers and some of them came to the model’s defense.

One user commented, “I do the same with my daughter and I don’t see that is perverted,” with another agreeing, “He seems like a happy and sweet child. I don’t understand what you see here that is not right!”



Do you think the mom crossed a line or was she just goofing around with her son? Let us know in the comments!

MORE NEWS: Woody Harrelson Was Robbed At Gunpoint After Booking Cheers / Piers Morgan Slams Madonna And Ashley Judd For Statements At The Women’s March / Olivia Wilde Just Unleashed On Donald Trump On Twitter

[H/T Daily Mail]