Plane Vanishes Over Lake Erie Carrying 3 Adults And 3 Children

A plane carrying six passengers went missing over Lake Erie. The plane was flying from Cleveland to Columbus, Ohio when it disappeared.

Though the names of the six passengers on the flight have yet to be announced, the plane was carrying three adults and three children. The passengers were coming from the Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Boston Celtics game, according to a spokesperson from the small Cleveland airport.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: JonBenet Ramsey’s Brother’s Lawsuit Might Be Thrown Out

The plane took off at 10:57 pm and headed straight out over Lake Erie. Shortly after takeoff, air traffic control lost contact with the plane. It disappeared off the radar two miles off the shores of the lake. The small plane was headed to the airport at Ohio State University in downtown Columbus, however, none of the passengers were affiliated with the university.

Due to weather conditions on the lake, there was no way for a boat search to go out. However, the US Coast Guard was able to search for any sign of the plane or survivors via a helicopter search. The Canadian aircrew aided in the search, as well as a ship headed from Detroit.

However, sadly, there has been no sign of debris from the plane, nor any sign of the passengers aboard. The names of the passengers have not been released pending notification of the passenger’s family.

More: Kris Jenner Shares Emotional Tribute to Debbie Reynolds | Kelly Ripa Shares Photo of Son Michael Who Looks Exactly Like Dad Mark Consuelos | Ryan Seacrest Gets Stuck in an Elevator on Way to New Year’s Eve Ball

[H/T PEOPLE]