Pirates Of The Caribbean 5: Geoffrey Rush On Shocking Barbossa Twist

This weekend, Pirates of the Caribbean docked its latest installment at theaters, and thousands of sea-worthy moviegoers have already boarded the film. The fifth Pirates of the Caribbean movie features the return of Captain Jack Sparrow along with the debut of other character like Henry Turner. Other familiar faces such Hector Barbossa also returned, but fans did not see one twist about the pirate coming. Now, Geoffrey Rush is opening up about his character’s fate, and fans will want to grab some tissues if any aren’t at the ready.

Speaking with CinemaBlend, Rush was finally able to discusses Barbossa’s death in the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie. Fans watched as the surly pirate sacrificed his life for Carina, a young woman who Barbossa came to discover was his estranged daughter. The scene was a heart-wrenching one for any pirate-loving fan, but Rush said his character’s end suited the man. He also enjoyed the thrilling reveal as it made Barbossa’s backstory that much richer.

“It’s a bit like the Dickens novels that, episode by episode, happen over a long period of time and the readers have a contribution to it. I liked that there was a kind of surprising secret from the past that he’s obviously been sitting on and I kind of looked back on the other four films to go, if I had that knowledge, if the writers hadn’t come up with that surprise background secret in his life it all made sense,” Rush said. “And I thought ‘gee maybe that’s where Jack the monkey came from’ it’s a repressed memory that’s found a substitute. Everything made sense.”

The stunning revelations about Carina’s heritage left audiences weepy, but Rush felt his character’s paternal sacrifice simply showed another side of Barbossa. After all, the pirate has gone through plenty of wildly different iterations over the years. From being a main antagonist to an accidental hero, Barbossa has done it all; Becoming a father isn’t anything too big to blink at.

“He’s always been such a transformational character,” Rush explained. “He’s become a politician, he’s worked for the King, and now he’s a corporate CEO with a vulgarity of wealth, having that slightly more vain narcissistic ruthless survivor character to confront a vulnerability or some hidden emotional core was really great to play in the landscape, the tone, the scale, the big brushstrokes that these stories require.”

