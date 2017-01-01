Pink Shares Photo Of Daughter Willow Holding Her New Baby Brother Jameson

It doesn’t get any cuter than this!

Pink shared an adorable photo on Instagram Saturday of her 5-year-old daughter Willow holding newborn Jameson, Entertainment Tonight reports. In addition to the photo, the singer thanked her fans for their support in the caption.

“Happy New Year 🎆 #newlove #newlife #newenergy #newhope #newday the harts thank you for your love ❤️ and we send it back to you in spades,” the 37-year-old wrote.

Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, welcomed son Jameson Moon on Dec. 26. She announced the news by posting a sweet mother-son photo to Instagram on Wednesday.

