Pink Shows Off Post Baby Body With Powerful Message To Young Girls

Pink is definitely all about the self-worth and self-appreciation. The 37-year-old singer took to social media to show off her physique, post baby.

Pink took to Instagram on Saturday to post a candid gym selfie, declaring that no matter her size, she’s “feeling” herself. As well she should be as she looks fantastic.

“Would you believe I’m 160 pounds and 5’3″? By ‘regular standards’ that makes me obese. I know I’m not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don’t feel obese,” Pink captioned the pic. “The only thing I’m feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies! #feelingmyself #strongismygoal #bodygoals @msjeanettejenkins #happysaturday #getitin #GIJaneismyWCW.”

The mother of two, who welcomed her youngest son Jameson Moon in December, revealed five weeks ago that she had 30 pounds to lose after giving birth.

Pink has been working hard at the gym ever since, but has been focusing on gaining her confidence rather than losing weight.

The mommy-of-two has been keeping her fans and followers on track with her weight loss since she’s started. A month ago Pink took to social media to post a photo of herself mid-workout with the caption: “Commitment #5down30togo.”

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:31am PST

