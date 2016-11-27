Pink Does a ‘Turkey Dance’ in Honor of Thanksgiving While Showing Off Her Baby Belly

Pink took to Instagram to share a fun video of her doing the “turkey dance” in honor of Thanksgiving on Thursday.

Late turkey dance love from The Harts 💕 #gratitude #loveyourself #loveeachother #morepie A video posted by P!NK (@pink) on Nov 25, 2016 at 4:08pm PST

“Late turkey dance love from The Harts 💕 #gratitude #loveyourself #loveeachother #morepie,” she wrote.

Pink and Carey Hart took to Instagram early in November to announce the couple’s pregnancy with their second child. The two have been together since 2001 and married in Costa Rica in 2006. The pair welcomed baby Willow in June 2011.

Surprise! A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Nov 12, 2016 at 9:52am PST

“Carey’s an awesome husband and a really good dad, but he’s also like a second child,” Pink said during an interview on Good Morning America.

